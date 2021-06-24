Suresh Productions Music Label Launched by Suresh Productions

Advertisement

On Thursday, (24-06-2021) the 50-year-old Suresh Productions announced that it is stepping into the music label with a vision, Named Suresh Productions Music aka SP Music, the label will admittedly carry forward the legacy of the production house founded by late the Movie Moghul D Rama Naidu in 1964, which has produced + distributed films in most Indian languages – forays into the music label: SP Music.

In a statement, Suresh Productions said that music has always been at the heart of our films and added, “We recognize the need to distinctly celebrate it as its own. Carrying forward the legacy of Suresh Productions, SP Music aims to serve as a platform to produce refined music, and become an undaunted musical powerhouse.”

Carrying forward the legacy of cinema for over 50 years, Suresh Productions is pleased to launch the music label, Suresh Productions Music. SP Music aims to serve as a platform to produce refined music, and become an undaunted musical powerhouse.#SureshProductionsMusic pic.twitter.com/MT2rKtwGEV — Suresh Productions (@SureshProdns) June 24, 2021

At a time when an impression is gaining ground that music is not a profitable business in the age of smartphones and high technology, Suresh Productions is raring to make a mark in the challenging field. In a market dominated by the likes of Aditya Music and Lahari Music.