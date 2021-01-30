Home Gallery Sunny Leone Sun Kissed Pose in Bikini Raises the temperature
EntertainmentGallery

Sunny Leone Sun Kissed Pose in Bikini Raises the temperature

By Theprimetalks

-

Sunny Leone Sun Kissed Pose in Bikini Raises the temperature
Sunny Leone Sun Kissed Pose in Bikini Raises the temperature

Sunny Leone had not been going ‘hot’ like she used to. But whenever the hot lady posts something, it is definitely worth a glance. Sunny Leone heated up her Instagram timeline with her latest swimsuit photo. Wher Sunny Leone standing in the swimming pool with her shades on and flaunting off her wet body in an orange bikini. Hot Actress Sunny Leone looked extremely hot in the sun kissed pose and she added a monochrome version of the same picture of the same that looked more sultry.

Sunny leone sun kissed pose in bikini (1) Sunny leone sun kissed pose in bikini (2)

Sunny Leone Sun Kissed Pose in Bikini Raises the temperature

Sunny Leone Sun Kissed Pose in Bikini Raises the temperature
Sunny Leone Sun Kissed Pose in Bikini Raises the temperature

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

RELATED ARTICLES

Top 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities of 2020 on Yahoo India

Theprimetalks - 0
Yahoo Search engine released a list of Top 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities of 2020 and the results are shocking, to say the least....
Read more
Web Series

Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone Online Streaming on ZEE5

Theprimetalks - 0
Watch Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone is a ZEE5 Original Series starring Sunny Leone, Raj Arjun, Rysa Saujani, Karamvir Lamba,...
Read more

Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020; features Sunny Leone, Kiara Advani, Urvashi Rautela, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon Etc.

Theprimetalks - 0
The launch of Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020 was a starry affair with a host of Bollywood stars gracing the occasion. The ace photographer’s calendar...
Read more

VMate Launched New Year Campaign #SunnyKaNewYearCall

Theprimetalks - 0
VMate Launched New Year Campaign #SunnyKaNewYearCall, VMate trending short video platform. The platform has collaborated with Sunny Leone for its New Year Campaign #SunnyKaNewYearCall....
Read more

Sunny Leone Hot Split Dress Stills at Filmfare Style and Glamour Awards 2019

Theprimetalks - 0
Sunny Leone Hot Split Dress Stills: Hot bombshell Sunny Leone has taken everyone’s attention at the Filmfare Style and Glamour’s award event that is...
Read more
Videos

Sunny Leone’s Hello Ji Full Song Video Goes Viral

Theprimetalks - 0
Sunny Leone's Hello Ji Full Song Video: Actress Sunny Leone is back with another dance number Hello Ji after the tremendous success of Baby...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.