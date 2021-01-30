Sunny Leone had not been going ‘hot’ like she used to. But whenever the hot lady posts something, it is definitely worth a glance. Sunny Leone heated up her Instagram timeline with her latest swimsuit photo. Wher Sunny Leone standing in the swimming pool with her shades on and flaunting off her wet body in an orange bikini. Hot Actress Sunny Leone looked extremely hot in the sun kissed pose and she added a monochrome version of the same picture of the same that looked more sultry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)