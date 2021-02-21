Hot Actress Sunny Leone Poses in Traditional Kerala Outfit, In the Instagram image, Sunny Leone is dressed Kerala Traditional in pink a short dhoti, and a blouse with a deep neckline. “In love with God’s own country – #Kerala,” Sunny Leone wrote as the caption. Fans can’t resist expressing all the more love for Sunny Leone after she shared a bunch of pictures of herself dressed in a traditional South Indian-attire with Chandan-tilak that South Indian women are usually seen applying on their foreheads.

Sunny Leone shared the photos in which she could be seen posing in a set of pink separates that had a golden border on it. Keeping it true to her bold style, the actor made sure that her pictures were creating the right noise on social media. The actor seems to be promoting her beauty brand Star Struck by Sunny Leone with this photo shoot on a local boat in Kerala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone has been vacationing in Kerala with her family. A few days back, she shared a family picture in which she was seen wearing a traditional South Indian Kasavu saree while posing with her three kids – Noah, Asher, and Nisha, and husband Daniel Weber.