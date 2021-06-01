Summer holidays extended for telangana schools till june 15

The Summer Holidays Extended for Telangana Schools including those run by private managements and government schools till June 15, 2021, in view of the pandemic situation. The Directorate of School Education decided to extend summer holidays for all schools and District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) up to June 15.

In a proceeding, the Directorate has instructed the Regional Joint Directors of School Education Hyderabad and Warangal, and all District Educational Officers and DIET principals in the Telangana State to take necessary action accordingly. Earlier, all educational institutions were temporarily closed from March 24 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.