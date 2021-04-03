Sulthan Movie Review and Rating [3/5] Hit or Flop Talk

Sulthan Movie Review and Ratings has Received Positive Hit Talk from the Public and alike critics. Sulthan is a 2021 action film written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, co-produced by S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. The Sulthan Movie Cast Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna. Let’s See Sulthan Movie Review, Rating, Story, Hit or Flop Talk.

Sulthan Movie Story:

Sulthan (Karthi) is a Robotics engineer in Mumbai whose only dream is to launch his own company. But things take a U-turn as his father passes away and Sulthan heads back to his native place. There, he has to deal with his father’s 100 crazy henchmen and also manage the local politics with the farmers. In all this, he has to give time to his girlfriend Ruku (Rashmika Mandanna) as well. Will he able to reform the 100 rowdies and also save the village lands from getting snatched by a corporate guy?

Sulthan follows a template narrative of a hero turning a saviour and protecting a village from powerful, greedy villains. Even though the ‘rowdies turning farmers’ concept is interesting, the lack of a strong antagonist dilutes the story’s strengths and the protagonist’s heroism to a great extent. ‘Sulthan’ is a film that has been made as a complete package for the mass audience.

Sulthan Movie Verdict:

OverAll, Sulthan Movie is about Rowdies turn farmers with strong emotional beats, making it an engrossing watch on Screen.