Subodh Jaiswal Appointed as New CBI Director: The Former Maharashtra director general of police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was on Tuesday appointed as the new director for the (CBI) Central Bureau of Investigation. The decision was taken during a high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Congress Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday.

The post of CBI director is vacant since the then incumbent Rishi Kumar Shukla retired on February 4 after a two-year stint. The charge for the post was handed to Additional Director Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer, till a formal appointment is made.

Sh. Subodh Kumar Jaiswal IPS , 1985, Maharastra Cadre , will be new CBI Director . Wish him great success in his tenure . A decorated , experienced officer , Subodh sir is currently posted as CISF DG . pic.twitter.com/Cmi7teZGqD — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) May 25, 2021

Who is Subodh Jaiswal?

Subodh Jaiswal is a 1985-batch IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre and is currently serving as the chief of CISF. He has earlier held the positions of Mumbai police commissioner and the Maharashtra DGP. He has also held central posts and has had long stints in the Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).