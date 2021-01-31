Home Entertainment Start Music 3 and Comedy Stars Premiere on Star Maa
EntertainmentNews

Start Music 3 and Comedy Stars Premiere on Star Maa

By Theprimetalks

-

Start music 3 and comedy stars premiere on star maa
Start Music 3 and Comedy Stars Premiere on Star Maa

Telugu television Star Maa has two new additions to its platter of entertainment, especially on weekends. Two new non-fiction shows are set to entertain the telly audiences from today (January 31). While Start Music is set to return with an exciting third season, a new show titled ‘Comedy Stars’ is set to test its luck.

Start Music 3 is being hosted by none other than Suma Kanakala. The first two seasons of the game show were hosted by Jhansi and Sreemukhi respectively. The first episode of Start Music 3 will feature Bigg Boss Telugu 4 fame Akhil Sarthak, Sohel, Mehaboob Dilse pitted against BB4’s Noel Sean, Dethadi Harika, and Lasya Manjunath. The latest teasers of the episode reveal the former contestants having a blast in the episode that will show them flaunting their singing talent and making funny guesses of film songs.

Start Music 3 is followed by Comedy Stars. The new comedy show has noted comedians Mukku Avinash, Chammak Chandra, and others entertaining with their hilarious skits. The upcoming show will be judged by none other than ace choreographer-TV personality Sekhar Master and actress Sridevi Vijaykumar. The show marks the Telugu TV comeback of Sridevi.

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

RudramaDevi Serial Premiere on StarMaa from 18th January 2021

Theprimetalks - 0
Star Maa is set to air its new fiction Rani RudramaDevi Serial from 18th January 2021 every Monday – Friday at 9 PM IST. This...
Read more

Star Maa Brand New Logo unveiled at Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Launch

Theprimetalks - 0
Star Maa Brand New Logo 2020: Star Maa that is curated by the love and acceptance of its viewers over the last four years...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.