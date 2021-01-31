Telugu television Star Maa has two new additions to its platter of entertainment, especially on weekends. Two new non-fiction shows are set to entertain the telly audiences from today (January 31). While Start Music is set to return with an exciting third season, a new show titled ‘Comedy Stars’ is set to test its luck.

Start Music 3 is being hosted by none other than Suma Kanakala. The first two seasons of the game show were hosted by Jhansi and Sreemukhi respectively. The first episode of Start Music 3 will feature Bigg Boss Telugu 4 fame Akhil Sarthak, Sohel, Mehaboob Dilse pitted against BB4’s Noel Sean, Dethadi Harika, and Lasya Manjunath. The latest teasers of the episode reveal the former contestants having a blast in the episode that will show them flaunting their singing talent and making funny guesses of film songs.

Start Music 3 is followed by Comedy Stars. The new comedy show has noted comedians Mukku Avinash, Chammak Chandra, and others entertaining with their hilarious skits. The upcoming show will be judged by none other than ace choreographer-TV personality Sekhar Master and actress Sridevi Vijaykumar. The show marks the Telugu TV comeback of Sridevi.