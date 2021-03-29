STAR vs FOOD A Celebrity Cooking show launch by discovery+

Discovery+ is all set to launch a new celebrity cooking show ‘Star Vs Food’. The show features leading celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, and Arjun Kapoor. The STAR vs FOOD show will have celebrities set themselves up against the challenge of cooking a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a Masterchef.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had stepped out for the first time after her second pregnancy for this shoot. Arjun Kapoor was spotted at The butler and the Bayleaf restaurant in Juhu last week, shooting for the show. The Fun-filled cooking show “Star vs Food’ will be streaming shortly on discovery+.