The elections for Telugu Association for North America (TANA) were held successfully and Srungavarapu Niranjan Panel wins TANA Elections 2021 and defeated Naren Kodali by a 1758 vote majority. Impressive campaigning strategies, a strong team, and good intent helped Niranjan Panel to taste the victory. Niranjan Panel got 10,866 votes while Naren Kodali got 9108 votes.

There are a total of 33,875 eligible voters in the TANA association. Among them, 21K votes were polled while 2800 votes were invalid. The former TANA President Jayaram Komati and Satish Vemana supported Naren Kodali’s panel but Srungavarapu Niranjan Panel defeated him easily. Srinivasa Gogineni who also contested for the President post ended up in third place.

Who is Srungavarapu Niranjan Panel?

Niranjan Srungavarapu Panel belongs to the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. He is settled in Michigan state of the USA. From time to time, the Telugu Association for North America (TANA) conducts cultural activities and unites the Telugu community with a lot of events. The Telugu community in North America now hopes that Srungavarapu Niranjan continues to take the great initiatives forward and unite all Telugu people.