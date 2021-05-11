Sridevi Soda Center Teaser: Sudheer Babu as Lighting Sooribabu

Sridevi Soda Center Teaser: Actor Sudheer Babu is celebrating his 41st birthday today (11-052021) and as expected, social media is flooded with wishes from fans and the film fraternity. On a special occasion, the makers of ‘Sridevi Soda Center’ have released the first look teaser of Sudheer Babu as Lighting Sooribabu in the rustic actioner. Set against a rural backdrop, the initial seconds focused on fishing men and boats in the hinterlands of Andhra Pradesh.

Sudheer Babu Flaunting his ripped body implies there is a fair bit of action quotient in the rural drama, the handsome hunk makes an introduction as Lighting Sooribabu with massy mannerisms and a few glimpses of the action. The Sridevi Soda Center Teaser has been wonderfully shot by cinematographer Shamdat Sainudeen with a thumping background score by Mani Sharma.

Sridevi Soda Center Movie is Directed by Karuna Kumar who has helmed the critically acclaimed ‘Palasa 1978’ and Jointly bankrolled by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy on 70mm Entertainments, the post-production formalities of the film are in full swing and the Sridevi Soda Center release date is expected to out soon.