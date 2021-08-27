Advertisement

Sridevi Soda Center Telugu Movie featuring Sudheer Babu has hit the cinema theatres on Friday, August 27. The Sridevi Soda Center film is an after lockdown release and movie buffs are leaving no stone unturned to watch the highly talked about the film today. Let’s See Sridevi Soda Center Movie Review, Story, Rating, Verdict, Hit or Flop Talk.

Advertisement

Sridevi Soda Center Movie Story:

The film is set in Amalapuram, An upper-caste girl Sridevi (Anandhi) falls in love with an electrician Suribabu (Sudheer Babu) in her village. A caste fanatic head from the Sridevi community instigates her father to oppose the love. On the other hand, the boy Suri goes to jail in a clash with a rival group. When Suri Babu is about to be acquitted in the court, the story takes a turn and he returns to Jail. With serious turns, the story reaches a shocking climax.

Sridevi Soda Center Movie Review:

Inter-caste love story backdrop is quite regular on the Indian screen but this film offers hardly anything new, except the climax. The first half of ‘Sridevi soda center’ is pretty much a run-of-mill narration in which every scene follows a predictable path, except the dialogues. Only with the twist that comes before the interval, things get on track.

To add a bit of commerciality, some form of entertainment in the first half would have helped. The crux of the film opens up as we get into the second half. Sridevi’s revolt against her father, villain Kasi‘s chilling cruelty followed by Suribabu‘s onslaught, etc. engage the audience who prefer serious themes.

Sridevi Soda Center Movie Verdict:

Overall, ‘Sridevi Soda Center’ is an intense film, with the inter-caste love theme, which slowly transforms into shocking climax portions makes up for a decent watch. Sudheer Babu has surely moved one step ahead in his career.

Sridevi Soda Center Movie Rating: 3/5.