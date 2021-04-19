Nowadays it is quite common that many of the anti-fans and members on social media platforms edit photos of celebrities and circulate them on social media platforms. Now one such photo of JanaSena party chief Pawan Kalyan lying on a bed and getting treated for coronavirus has been edited by social media users. In the edited photo, actress Sri Reddy sitting beside Pawan Kalyan’s bed and this edited picture is now going viral on social media platforms.

Sri Reddy himself shared a photo of Pawan Kalyan sitting next to the bed and wrote: Rgv sir, appointed me here to take care of pk. I do my services guruji..legs pisikesi,runam teercheskunta,mukku matram pisakanu guruji,vupiri aadatledhanta already ..sadhaa me idhari sevalo. In fact, Sri Reddy taking Special Care of Pawan Kalyan Health!

After Pawan Kalyan fans who seen this edited image trolling the anti-fans who had edited the photo. Sri Reddy is a Telugu actress who never misses an opportunity to irk Power Star Pawan Kalyan fans by trolling Pawan Kalyan in some way or the other. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan who has tested positive for COVID-19 is now getting treated for coronavirus and his health condition is said to be stable.