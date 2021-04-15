Sri Rama Navami 2021: Date and Puja Timings, Significance

Sri Rama Navami 2021: Rama Navami is a festival of great importance for the people of the Hindu religion. It is celebrated on the 9th day of Chaitra month, the first month in the Hindu calendar. It marks the culmination of the spring festival of Vasanta Navratri or Chaitra Navratri which begins on Ugadi. On this day many people conduct homa and conclude the nine days festivities of Chaitra Navratri, due which the festival is known as Ram Navami or Rama Navratri.

Sri Ram Navami is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama, the descent of god Vishnu as Rama avatar, through his birth to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya. This year, Rama Navami falls on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, four days before the Mahavir Jayanti, which is the major festival of the Jain community.

Sri Rama Navami 2021 Date and Puja Timings:

This year, Rama Navami falls on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The birth of Lord Rama took place during the Madhyahna (mid of a day), this period lasts for 2 hours and 24 minutes. Hence, one should perform all the Puja rituals related to Rama Navami during this phase.

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat is from 11:02 to 13:38. (Duration: 02 hours 36 mins)

Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment is 12:20.

Navami Tithi begins at 00:43 on Apr 21, 2021, and ends at 00:35 on Apr 22, 2021.

Sri Rama Navami 2021: Significance

Why Sri Rama Navami is celebrated, to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama, the descent of god Vishnu as Rama avatar, through his birth to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya. He was born during Treta Yuga out of four cyclic Yugas described in religious books. Lord Rama is considered the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu and it is believed that worshipping him on this day indicates the removal of bad powers and entrance of divine power on the earth.