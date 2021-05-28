Sri Rama Dandakam by Balakrishna on NTR’s 98th Birth Anniversary

On the eve of Legend NTR’s 98th birth anniversary, Nandamuri Balakrishna paid a tribute to his father by chanting ‘Sri Rama Dandakam’. In just minutes of Sri Rama Dandakam’s release, it started garnering views and likes and netizens bombarding YouTube’s comment section. Sri Rama Dandakam was released on NBK’s official Youtube channel With music provided by Vinod Yajamanya and Nandamuri Balakrishna reciting effortlessly in his own style.

A couple of days back, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s team said that there will be a surprise update on (Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao) NTR’s 98th birth anniversary. Revealing the surprise, they have unveiled this song earlier today. In the video, Balakrishna first gave a prologue and then recited the chant. After listening to it, one will definitely admire the grip Balakrishna has over the Telugu language. This video clip is now going viral all over the internet. Vinod Yajamanya composed the music of this chant Ram Babu Medikonda edited it.

Balakrishna Recites Sri Rama Dandakam

On the career front, Nandamuri Balakrishna will be next seen in the film Akhanda, which is being directed by Boyapati Srinu. Actress Pragya Jaiswal is playing the female lead in it. Akhanda was supposed to hit the screens today (28-05-2021) but it stands postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.