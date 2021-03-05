Home Videos Sreekaram Movie Trailer is A Emotional Journey of Farming
Watch Sreekaram​ Trailer Starring Sharwanand, Priyanka Arul Mohan in Lead Roles.

By Theprimetalks

-

Sharwanand’s Sreekaram Movie Trailer gives a deep note on the farmer issues and traces the journey of a software employee, who quits his job to become a farmer. However, he faces tough situations on his road to success. Sreekaram movie trailer opens with Priyanka Arul Mohan trying to impress Sharwanand and follows him like his shadow to make him accept her love proposal. In the next shot, Sharwanand hits a jackpot that he gets promoted as the manager of the US branch by the management.

Surprisingly, the actor Sharwanand takes up farming and heads for the village. There he follows modern methods as a farmer encourages villagers to work get better results as they had disputed among themselves. The Sreekaram Movie trailer also shows Sai Kumar as the antagonist in the film.

Directed by Kishore Reddy B, the film also stars Murali Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Aamani, Satya, and Sapthagiri in significant roles. Sreekaram Movie is jointly produced by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta. Sreekaram releasing in theaters worldwide on March 11th as a Maha Shivaratri special.

