Sreekaram Movie Review and Rating (3.5/5) Hit or Flop Talk

Sreekaram Movie Review: Sharwanand’s Sreekaram Movie Released in theatres on March 11. Sreekaram deals with the theme of educated youth taking farming as their profession. The film produced by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under their production house 14 Reels Plus. Director Kishore Reddy wrote the script and dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra. Sreekaram Movie Cast Sharwanand, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sai Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Naresh VK are portraying other pivotal roles. Let’s See Sreekaram Movie Review, Rating, Story, Hit or Flop Talk Below:

Sreekaram Telugu Movie Story:

Sreekaram Movie Story about Karthik (Sharwanand) hails from a poor farmer’s family in a village near Tirupati. He works at an IT company in Hyderabad. Chaitra (Priyanka Arul Mohan) is his colleague and she tries her best to make him fall in love with her. He excels at his job with his talent and is praised by everyone. It is in this context that Karthik gets an on-site offer to go to America for a job.

But Karthik has a mission. He quits his high-salaried software job and returns to his village with an aspiration to bring back the lost glory to the farmers and agriculture. how Karthik challenges he faces in convincing the villagers to return to agriculture and his inspirational success story as a farmer is what Sreekaram is all about.

Sreekaram is an emotional attempt and narrates about the bonding between a father and his son. There are several youngsters who shift to cities but struggle to lead a peaceful life. Sreekaram even discusses the lives of such youngsters. The lives of the people in villages are well presented on screen through this film. The real story of Sreekaram starts after Karthik returns back to his village. Sreekaram is an attempt that discusses the problems of farmers.

The real challenges start here as some of them are facing issues of electricity and pesticides too. Sreekaram reveals about united farming, live farming. Sreekaram film also sends a strong message that farmers are the future of the country and agriculture would be the trend of the future. The film also has all the commercial ingredients stuffed and they never go overboard.

Director Kishore has to convince the audience about the paths chosen by Karthik. All these episodes are convincing and are packed with emotions. He invents new techniques to make farming easy and sustainable. The Sreekaram movie climax episodes are completely engaging and the struggles of farmers are well discussed. The dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra play a major role in the film.

Sreekaram Movie Verdict:

OverAll, Sreekaram Movie is an emotional tribute to farmers by a strong message that farmers are the future of the country and agriculture would be the trend of the future. The heart-touching moments and emotions in the film make it worth watching.