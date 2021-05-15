Sparkott.com: One-Stop Solution for Next Level Entertainment

The Indian OTT space is already crowded with big players. Challenging their hegemony, a young entrepreneur Sagar Machanuru is foraying into space with his SparkOTT. The New OTT platform is most talked about in recent times due to aggressive promotions. Sagar Machanuru says the aggression will be the same or even more when it comes to the creation of original content as well as acquiring interesting movies of five languages Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Very impressed with Sagar’s zeal and Spark OTT’s scope, RGV has been planning several other projects exclusively for this platform. Other interesting films and web series of Spark OTT include Disha Encounter, Sunil’s Kanabadutaledhu, Cab Stories, Ram Gopal Varma’s Idi Mahabharatham Kaadu, India’s first lesbian crime/action film ‘Dangerous’, RGV Missing, Tablet, Ramuism Series with Swapna, etc. Ram Gopal Varma’s D Company – the real story of India’s Most Wanted Terrorist, Dawood Ibrahim will be the first film that will be premiered when it goes live on SparkOTT.

Press release by: Indian Clicks, LLC.