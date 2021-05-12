SPARK OTT Platform Promises Next Level Entertainment

In the first wave of Covid-19 hit India, several local and international OTT platforms witnessed huge growth. There’s again huge demand for OTT platforms during the second wave of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Young entrepreneur Sagar Machanuru introduces the SPARK OTT Platform in association with Director Ram Gopal Varma and All the movies from RGV will be released exclusively only on SPARK OTT.

A spark is a unit of the UK-based Incrivel technologies Pvt Ltd, now aggressively venturing into the Indian OTT market with its own application Spark which offers a completely new level of entertainment with unusual themes and content catering primarily to the new-age audience. The New OTT Platform SPARK will provide the content in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

The main goal of Spark OTT is to provide entertainment for all kinds of tastes and sensibilities, says Sagar, adding, “Our innovation emerges from unheard of stories and gripping content like some of the ideas mentioned above.” Spark OTT’s Next Level Entertainment will be Live streaming from May 15th with controversial director Ram Gopal Varma’s D Company releasing on the date and is sure to create a radical impact for viewers!

SPARK OTT Subscription Plans:

The Spark subscription plans are very competent. A quarterly plan is priced at Rs.149.00 and an annual subscription plan is available for a Price of Rs.399.00 along with a pay-per-view option which is available depending on the content. SPARK OTT APP will be available for download on Google Play Store, Apple App store, Fire Stick, Smart TV, and on Roku.