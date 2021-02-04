SonyLIV becomes exclusive home to the WWE content in India

WWE fans in India can stream thousands of hours of all-action, live entertainment, and on-demand via WWE Network, which is now available exclusively on SonyLIV. WWE Network on Sony LIV will super-serve the huge, passionate WWE fanbase in India with live Pay-Per-Views including WrestleMania and SummerSlam, plus in-ring content and original programming with commentary in English featuring the biggest and most-loved WWE Superstars including WWE Champion Drew McIntyre,

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, The New Day, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Natalya, Asuka, Ricochet, Finn Bálor, and many more. Fans will also be able to select classic matches featuring WWE Legends such as The Undertaker, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, and The Rock.