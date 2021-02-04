Home News SonyLIV becomes exclusive home to the WWE content in India
News

SonyLIV becomes exclusive home to the WWE content in India

By Theprimetalks

-

SonyLIV becomes exclusive home to the WWE content in India

WWE fans in India can stream thousands of hours of all-action, live entertainment, and on-demand via WWE Network, which is now available exclusively on SonyLIV. WWE Network on Sony LIV will super-serve the huge, passionate WWE fanbase in India with live Pay-Per-Views including WrestleMania and SummerSlam, plus in-ring content and original programming with commentary in English featuring the biggest and most-loved WWE Superstars including WWE Champion Drew McIntyre,

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, The New Day, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Natalya, Asuka, Ricochet, Finn Bálor, and many more. Fans will also be able to select classic matches featuring WWE Legends such as The Undertaker, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, and The Rock.

Accessing the incredible content couldn’t be easier. SonyLIV has introduced the WWE Network pack, curated specially for fans of WWE with exclusive ring action at Rs. 299/-annually. This pack will open the users to more than 10,000 hours of content comprising exclusive videos from the WWE archives including previous episodes of Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and WWE pay-per-view events.

RELATED ARTICLES

MovieReviews

JL 50 Review – ‘Desi’ sci-fi takes flight

Theprimetalks - 0
JL 50 Review: JL 50 Starring Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapur, Piyush Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Ritika Anand and Directed by Shailender Vyas. JL50 web series...
Read more
Technology

SonyLIV Mobile App Crossed 100 Million Download on Google Play Store

Theprimetalks - 0
India’s first premium video on demand platform (VOD) SonyLIV mobile App crossed 100 Million Download on Google Play Store. Launched in 2013, the SonyLIV...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.