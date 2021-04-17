Sonu Sood tested Positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining himself

Indian Actor Sonu Sood tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home quarantine. the actor Sonu Sood shared his diagnosis on Twitter on Saturday. Sonu Sood shared, “This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for Covid-19. As a part of precaution, I’ve already quarantined myself and taking utmost care. But don’t worry, this gives me ample time to solve your problems, remember that I’m always there for you.”

Sonu Sood, who made headlines for his humanitarian work during the Covid-19 lockdown last year that helped saved several lives, urged people to come forward and help the needy. On Friday, Sonu Sood also expressed his helplessness over not being able to arrange hospital beds and medicines for COVID-infected patients across the country. Taking to Twitter, Sonu Sood urged people to come forward and help the needy.

Sonu Sood had tweeted, “Since morning I haven’t kept my phone down, thousands of calls from all over India for HOSPITAL BEDS, MEDICINES, INJECTIONS and still not able to provide too many of them, I feel so helpless. The situation is scary, pls stay at home, wear a mask and prevent yourself from infection.”

Sonu Sood further wrote, “All said and done, I am still on it, I am sure together we can save many more lives. It’s time not to blame anyone but to come forward for the needy who need your help. Try to provide medical needs to the ones who don’t have access. LET’S SAVE LIVES TOGETHER. Always there for u (you).”