Sonu Sood is Ankura Hospitals Brand Ambassador

Ankura Hospitals for Women and Child appointed actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador and also launched its 10th centre at LB Nagar, Hyderabad on Monday. The Ankura Hospital new branch was inaugurated by Sonu Sood, is a 50,000 square feet 120-bed hospital that offers all neo-natal and pediatric facilities.

Sonu Sood, who is known for his humanitarian work during the Covid pandemic, said that he was proud to be associated with the Ankura hospital chain and said, “I have worked with Ankura Hospital in the past. During the pandemic, I have referred some critical cases in gynecology and pediatrics to them and they showed remarkable results. I am happy to make Ankura a part of my family.”

Founder and MD, Ankura Hospitals, Dr. Krishna Prasad, said, “We are privileged to have Sonu Sood as our brand ambassador. His compassion, empathy, and integrity are what we believe in Ankura Hospitals,” he said.

Ankura Hospitals at LB Nagar has a state-of-the-art: Neonatal intensive care unit, Paediatric related intensive care unit, surgery, neurology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, ENT, nephrology, cardiology, birthing Suites, high-risk pregnancy care, and foetal medicine. Besides 24 hours lab, 24 hours pharmacy, 24 hours critical care ambulance service, & ventilator support ambulance.