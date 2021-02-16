Home News Sonu Sood inaugurated Ankura Hospital at LB Nagar
Sonu Sood inaugurated Ankura Hospital at LB Nagar, Hyderabad and Also, Ankura Hospitals appointed Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador.

Actor Sonu Sood inaugurated Ankura Hospital’s 10th centre at LB Nagar, Hyderabad and Also, Ankura Hospitals, a super specialty Hospital chain dedicated to Women and Children in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has appointed Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador. Ankura Hospital at LB Nagar is 50,000 square feet 120-bed hospital that offers all neo-natal and pediatric facilities.

Speaking on the occasion Actor Sonu Sood said,” Doctors are considered more than real-life heroes, in fact, they are considered “Bhagwan”.They are looked up to with utmost faith to cure us and our loved ones. Last year was such a world-changing event. While the entire world locked itself up, it was the doctors and frontline healthcare workers who were working tirelessly to save everyone. That is when I realized what this fraternity is capable of. Selfless hard work, sacrifice, and duty to society! They sacrifice their own family time and make us a part of their family. So I am deciding to return the favour. I am happy to announce that I will be making Ankura part of my family ”.

Dr. Krishna Prasad, Founder & MD Ankura Hospitals said “We are privileged and honored to have Sonu Sood as our brand ambassador. His compassion, empathy, integrity & reliability in addressing human issues is what we at Ankura hospitals believe as our purpose and mission. We are confident that Sonu Sood will help Ankura’s mission of providing holistic health care for women and children.

Ankura Hospitals at LB Nagar has a state-of-the-art: Neonatal intensive care unit, Paediatric related intensive care unit, surgery, neurology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, ENT, nephrology, cardiology, birthing Suites, high-risk pregnancy care, and foetal medicine. Besides 24 hours lab, 24 hours pharmacy, 24 hours critical care ambulance service, & ventilator support ambulance.

