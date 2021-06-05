Son of India Movie Teaser: Mohan Babu’s Kasak Comeback

Actor Suriya Released the Son of India Movie Teaser and congratulated the team. He also sent good wishes to producer Manchu Vishnu. Megastar Chiranjeevi has lent voice to the Son of India teaser. Directed by Diamond Ratna Babu, Son of India Movie Starring Dr. Mohan Babu, Srikanth, Pragya Jaiswal, Tanikella Bharani, Ali, Vennela Kishore, Prudhvi Raj, Raghu Babu, Raja Ravindra, Ravi Prakash in prominent roles.

Suriya Released Son of India Movie Teaser:

Suriya, who shares a great camaraderie with Mohan Babu’s family, released the film’s teaser on Twitter and wrote: “Proudly Presenting #SonofIndiaTeaser with immense respect to “Collection King” @themohanbabu sir ‘In & As’ #SonofIndia. Maestro #Ilaiyaraaja Musical!! All the best @ivishnumanchu (sic).”

Son of India Movie Teaser started off with MegaStar Chiranjeevi’s voice-over and He introduces Mohan Babu and doled out how he solves every problem with much ease with his intelligence From Police Officer to watchman and rowdy to a political leader, Mohan Babu essayed many roles in this small video, Even the powerful dialogues also made the teaser worth watching. The Son of India teaser is a complete one-man show of Mohan Babu.