Solo brathuke so better world television premiere on zee telugu

Zee Telugu gears up for Solo Brathuke So Better World Television Premiere Live this Sunday i.e. on 21st February at 5:30 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD. Solo Brathuke So Better is a 2020 Telugu romantic comedy movie starring Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles. The Film Produced by BVSN Prasad under the SVCC banner.

Solo Brathuke So Better Movie Story about Virat (Sai Dharam Tej) is a hot-blooded young man who believes with all his heart and soul that relationships – be it with parents or a life partner are nothing but a drain on energy and clamp-on freedom. He moves to Hyderabad from Vizag to get away from familial bonds and even goes as far as to disown friend when they choose to get hitched. Egging him on his maternal uncle (Rao Ramesh) who doesn’t value his marriage relationship until his wife dies. As Virat grows older understands the value of relationships, he meets Amrutha (Nabha Natesh), who might not fall for him easily.

While director Subbu entertains the viewers with his story, S Thaman’s music and Venkat C Dilip’s cinematography perfectly set the mood in all the sequences and keeping you hooked. Mark your calendar to witness the world-class love story Solo Brathuke So Better from the comfort of your homes.