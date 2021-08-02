Sky news australia suspended from youtube for 'covid 19 misinformation'

Advertisement

Sky News Australia SUSPENDED from YouTube for a week over ‘COVID-19 misinformation’ which has over 1.85 million subscribers. In a statement to 6 News, a YouTube spokesperson said: “We have clear and established COVID-19 medical misinformation policies based on local and global health authority guidance, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 misinformation that could cause real-world harm.”

Advertisement

“We apply our policies equally for everyone regardless of the uploader, and in accordance with these policies and our long-standing strikes system, removed videos from and issued a strike to Sky News Australia’s channel.”

Sky News Australia SUSPENDED from YouTube:

“Specifically, we don’t allow content that denies the existence of COVID-19 or that encourages people to use Hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin to treat or prevent the virus. We do allow for videos that have sufficient countervailing context, which the violative videos did not provide.”

Sky News Australia had to issue an apology on July 19, after regular broadcaster, Alan Jones, downplayed the severity of COVID-19’s Delta variant, and the efficacy of vaccines, in an interview.