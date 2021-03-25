The earbuds are IPX4 rated, and they have Tile tracking technology built-in, which will help users in case the earbuds get misplaced. Skullcandy claims that they will have a total battery life of 32 hours, and it comes with a wireless charging case.

Skullcandy Indy ANC TWS Earbuds Price in India:

The Skullcandy Indy ANC is available for purchase on their online store for a price of Rs. 10999. They will be available in True Black colour. Those who wish to purchase the earphones can now pre-book them on Skullcandy website.

Commenting on the Skullcandy Indy ANC TWS Earbuds launch, Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO, Brand Eyes, Distributor of Skullcandy, India, said: Skullcandy products are always made with our fans in mind as we look to infuse new technologies in our headphones and earbuds. When it came to Indy ANC we listened — giving our most popular line the upgrades that customers have been wanting.