Skullcandy has announced the launch of a new variant in their Indy series of truly wireless earbuds called the Indy ANC. As the name suggests, these wireless earbuds feature Skullcandy’s Digital Active Noise Cancellation, integrated Tile tracking technology, long battery life, and more. Skullcandy first introduced the Indy truly wireless earbuds back in 2019 and has since launched the Indy Evo, Indy Fuel, and Indy Sesh earbuds in India in 2020.
The Indy ANC features its Active noise cancellation technology with customizable Personal Sound through the Skullcandy app. It also has support for an Ambient mode, which can be activated with a tap and hold on the touch panel of the earbuds.
The earbuds are IPX4 rated, and they have Tile tracking technology built-in, which will help users in case the earbuds get misplaced. Skullcandy claims that they will have a total battery life of 32 hours, and it comes with a wireless charging case.
Skullcandy Indy ANC TWS Earbuds Price in India:
The Skullcandy Indy ANC is available for purchase on their online store for a price of Rs. 10999. They will be available in True Black colour. Those who wish to purchase the earphones can now pre-book them on Skullcandy website.
Commenting on the Skullcandy Indy ANC TWS Earbuds launch, Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO, Brand Eyes, Distributor of Skullcandy, India, said: Skullcandy products are always made with our fans in mind as we look to infuse new technologies in our headphones and earbuds. When it came to Indy ANC we listened — giving our most popular line the upgrades that customers have been wanting.