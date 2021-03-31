Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds launched in India Price at Rs. 2249

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds have been launched in India and they boast impressive specifications at an affordable price. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds boast up to 12 hours of total battery life on a single charge, IPX4 certification, Bluetooth 5.0, micro-USB charging, and more. They have a short stem-like design and the earbuds can be used independently as any other TWS earphones. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds sport physical controls on each earbud.

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds specifications and Features:

The Dime Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy feature 6mm drivers and have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. They use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and have physical buttons on each earbud. You can control volume, change tracks, and take calls form the earbuds without having to take out your paired phone. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds have a 20mAh battery in each earbud and a 150mAh battery in the compact charging case.

The Skullcandy earbuds themselves can last 3.5 hours and the case is can offer 8.5 hours of battery life, for a total of 12 hours on a single charge. The case sports a Micro-USB port for charging. There is a microphone in each earbud allowing Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds to be used individually. Earbuds come with IPX4 sweat and water resistance and have a secure noise-isolating fit. The earbuds weigh 32 grams and the charging case is about the size of a car key fob. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds charging case has an attached lanyard as well so that you can add it to your keychain set.