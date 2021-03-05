Actor turned Director Praneeth Yaron’s film, Sita on The Road Movie has a direct OTT release on Zeeplex. Sita on The Road Movie Cast Kalpika Ganesh, Nesa Farhadi, Gayatri Gupta, Khatera Hakimi and Uma Lingaiah. Sita On The Road is a women-centric movie directed and music scored by Praneeth Yaron and produced by Pranoop Jawahar and Priyanka Tati. Let’s see Sita on The Road Movie Review and Rating.

Sita on The Road Movie Story:

The Sita on The Road film is all about five women, portrayed by Kalpika Ganesh, Khatera Hakimi, Gayatri Gupta, Nesa Farhadi, and Uma Lingaiah, who come from five different backgrounds and are going through their own issues. Destiny makes them hit the road that makes them go on a road trip to Goa and the changes that occur during their trip and How all the five women discover the meaning of life through their journey is the rest of the tale.

Sita on the Road falls into the same category. However, the way director Praneeth Yaron treats sensitive subjects and fleshes out this motley crew of women is something that needs further discussion. While it’s great to see a buddy film catering to women and about women, complete with fancy music in the background, the reality is the more you watch the film, little story that connects the dots and backs it all up in a cohesive way would’ve turned this into something else!.

Sita on The Road Movie Verdict:

On the whole, Sita on the Road is about five women who seeking freedom in life. Sita on the road full movie watch online streaming now on Zeeplex.

Sita on The Road Movie Rating: 3/5.