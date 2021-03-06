Home Entertainment Sita on the Road Full Movie Watch Online Streaming on Zeeplex
Sita on the Road Full Movie Watch Online Streaming on Zeeplex

Watch Sita On The Road Movie Online In HD for Pay-Per-View on ZeePlex for Rs 99.

By Theprimetalks

-

Skipping its theatrical release, Sita On The Road Full Movie Online In HD Released on Zee Group’s Pay-Per-View OTT Platform ZeePlex on 5th March for 99 Rupees with English subtitles. Sita on the Road 2021 is a women-centric film starring Kalpika Ganesh, Gayathri Gupta, Khatera Hakimi, Nesa Farhadi, and Uma Lingaiah. The Flim is Directed by Praneeth Yaron and produced by Pranoop Jawahar and Priyanka Tati.

Sita on the Road Movie Story is about five young women who have gone through difficulties in life and decide to go on a road-trip together. The director Praneeth Yaron claims to have inspired the five women stories from various women and incidents he has come across in life. The Sita on the Road film was reportedly shot over two years in Karnataka and Goa.

Watch Sita on the Road Full Movie Online in HD Streaming now on Zeeplex.

