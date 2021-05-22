Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and Shreya Ghoshal blessed with a baby boy. The singer Shreya Ghoshal made the happy announcement on her social media accounts by sharing a heartwarming note with her fans and followers. Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy.”

Shreya Ghoshal had announced her pregnancy in March earlier this year. 36-year-old singer Shreya Ghoshal had shared a picture of her cradling the baby bump on her Instagram profile. “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and I are thrilled to share this news with you all,” she had captioned the photo. “Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives.”

The singer Shreya Ghoshal tied the knot with Mukhopadhyaya, 37, in 2015 after a courtship of almost a decade. Shreya Ghoshal has sung several popular songs, including “Ghar More Pardesiya” from the 2019 film “Kalank”, the title track of 2018″s “Dhadak”, “Deewani Mastani” from “Bajirao Mastani” (2015), and “Bairi Piya” from “Devdas”, which marked her debut in 2002.