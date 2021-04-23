The Bollywood Film Composer Shravan Rathod Passed Away due to Covid-19 related complications at the age of 66. Music director Shravan’s son Sanjeev Rathod confirmed the news and said, “He passed away tonight. He was not responding to treatment at all. He passed away at the hospital. Please pray for his soul.”

Shravan Rathod was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in Mahim, Mumbai a few days ago after he tested positive for coronavirus. Frequent collaborator Sameer had mentioned that the composer was diabetic and his lungs had been infected due to the disease. Shravan had also developed heart complications and was on a ventilator for the last few days.

After Shravan Rathod Death, Celebrities took to various social media platforms to express their condolences to the Shravan Rathod Family.

Shravan bhai is no more🙏 My respects and condolences to his family.

Nadeem-Shravan have given us some of the biggest hits in the 90s.

Covid has taken so many lives. Don’t know when will this end…Really saddened by this news. — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) April 22, 2021

Shocked to hear the news of Shravan ji (of Nadeem Shravan) passing away. A genuine humble human being and one of the biggest composers of our music industry. Another huge loss in this pandemic. God give strength to the bereaved family. Rest in peace. — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) April 22, 2021

Saddened to know that Shravanji of Nadeem Shravan has passed away. Feeling numb. When will this nightmare get over. My deepest condolences to his family. 🙏🏻 — Pritam (@ipritamofficial) April 22, 2021

Extremely saddened by the tragic news of legendary Music Composer Shravan ji’s (of Nadeem/Shravan fame) demise… He was not just an incredible composer but also possessed an ever loving soul & a beautiful heart.

May he rest in peace…🙏 pic.twitter.com/rEBI8zkfOb — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 22, 2021

Can’t believe this …!the super talented music composer Shravan ji ( Nadeem- Shravan) is no more..It’s a great loss for our industry…May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3wf0sLpQts — Jeet Gannguli (@jeetmusic) April 22, 2021

Nadeem Saifi and Shravan Rathod, who was popularly known as Nadeem-Shravan, were among the most sought-after composers of the 90s. They composed some of the iconic hits as part of the soundtracks for movies such as Aashiqui (1990), Saajan (1991), Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Pardes (1997), and Raja Hindustani (1996), among others. Nadeem-Shravan parted ways in the 2000s and reunited to compose for David Dhawan-directed Do Knot Disturb in 2009.