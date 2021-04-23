HomeBollywoodComposer Shravan Rathod Passed Away at 66, due to Covid-19 complications
The Bollywood Film Composer Shravan Rathod Passed Away due to Covid-19 related complications at the age of 66. Music director Shravan’s son Sanjeev Rathod confirmed the news and said, “He passed away tonight. He was not responding to treatment at all. He passed away at the hospital. Please pray for his soul.”

Shravan Rathod was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in Mahim, Mumbai a few days ago after he tested positive for coronavirus. Frequent collaborator Sameer had mentioned that the composer was diabetic and his lungs had been infected due to the disease. Shravan had also developed heart complications and was on a ventilator for the last few days.

After Shravan Rathod Death, Celebrities took to various social media platforms to express their condolences to the Shravan Rathod Family.

Nadeem Saifi and Shravan Rathod, who was popularly known as Nadeem-Shravan, were among the most sought-after composers of the 90s. They composed some of the iconic hits as part of the soundtracks for movies such as Aashiqui (1990), Saajan (1991), Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Pardes (1997), and Raja Hindustani (1996), among others. Nadeem-Shravan parted ways in the 2000s and reunited to compose for David Dhawan-directed Do Knot Disturb in 2009.

