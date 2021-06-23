Advertisement

India’s leading fashion and beauty destination Shoppers Stop brings to you the biggest 4-day beauty sale – Shoppers Stop Showstoppers Sale Goes Live from 24th June 2021 to 27th June 2021. This interactive beauty festival brings to you a mix of edutainment content like tutorials, live sessions, and best of offers from brands like Arcelia, M.A.C Cosmetics, Clinique, Smashbox, Lakme, L’Oréal, Elizabeth Arden, Bobbi Brown, MyGlamm, and much more.

Advertisement

Shoppers Stop has also roped in the best of lifestyle and beauty influencers like Malvika Sitlani, House of MISU, Roshni Bhatia, Sushant Divgikar, Debasree Banerjee, Aashna Shroff, Tina Kakkad, Shereen Sikka, and Santoshi Shetty for this festival. These influencers will be creating the latest beauty trends on their handles and will give their followers a chance to win the Shoppers Stop Showstoppers Beauty Kit full of makeup goodies from the best of brands through multiple contests.

Shoppers Stop Showstoppers:

You can also book appointments and consult with expert Beauty Advisors in-store and online via the White Glove Service for your skincare routine and makeup opinions. If you’re a makeup and skincare aficionado, stay tuned to shoppers stop.