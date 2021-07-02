Shilpa shetty turns ghost in bts video of super dancer 4

Advertisement

In a BTS video, the actress Shilpa Shetty turns Ghost. In a new promo, Shilpa is seen asking the make-up artists to make her look very scary so that she could frighten Vaibhav. After getting the make-up, when Shilpa Shetty sees her face in the mirror, she gasps in fear as her face is painted white with fake blood oozing from her nose and cheeks.

Advertisement

Her hair is also ruffled with white streaks on it. The scariest part is her eyes. Shilpa Shetty is also seen wearing a white gown with blood on it to give the look of a ghost. In the latter part of the video, actress Shilpa Shetty is seen scaring Vaibhav in the hotel corridor while the choreographer screams in fear.

Judge Anurag Basu says, “This has happened for the first time that a judge has pulled off a prank like this. Often, we see contestants doing it. A judge never does it.” Vaibhav also thanks Shilpa Shetty for coming in a day earlier to pull this prank and making an effort for them.

Shilpa Shetty turns Ghost:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Meanwhile, Super Dancer Chapter 4 contestants will be seen performing to classic hits. Judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor, and Anurag Basu will be donning the retro look. Annu Kapoor will also be seen sharing trivia and interesting anecdotes related to retro cinema.