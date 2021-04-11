Share Your Selfie Watching 11th Hour and get featured on AHA stories!

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Telugu First Web Series 11th Hour Released and Streaming Now on Aha. The Intense Boardroom Drama Gets Positive Reviews and Ratings From Critics and Viewers. on promotional, Share Your Selfie Watching 11th Hour Web Series and get featured on AHA stories! Sharing on the Same Tamannaah Bhatia on Twitter Wrote: Sunday is 11th Hour Day! Share your pictures watching #Aratrika on #11thHour with #11thHourDay and get featured in @ahavideoIN’s stories! Right-pointing triangle.

11th Hour Web Series story:

11th Hour Telugu Web Series story unfolds over one night in just over 12 hours in Hyderabad. Aratrika Reddy’s (Tamannaah Bhatia) father Madhusudhan Reddy prefers his son Aditya over his daughter. He was left with no choice but to let Aratrika take over the Aditya Group of Companies when his son fell sick. Aratrika Reddy’s dream is to provide clean and safe electricity to all Indians at affordable prices using the revolutionary AHNR technology.

Aratrika takes up a bank loan to invest in it, but she faces roadblocks every step of the way. However, due to a political conspiracy at the national level, Aditya Group is on the verge of liquidation. Aratrika Reddy and the key stakeholders have to pay Rs 9,000 plus crore to the Imperial Bank by 8 AM the next morning to save their company.

Aratrika’s ex-husband Siddharth Singh (Vamsi Krishna), business rival Rajvardhan Rathore (Shatru), Imperial Bank Head Sundar Das (Srikanth Iyengar), a Dubai Sheikh named Prince Sadiq (Anirudh Balaji) individually place proposals worth millions in front of Aratrika Reddy, but she declines them all and awaits a miracle to save her company by sunrise. With her dreams and the company’s future at stake, will Aratrika manage to pull off a miracle or does she have a master plan in her mind? 11th Hour Web Series Watch Online on Aha to find out more.

11th Hour Web Series Cast and Crew:

11th Hour Telugu Web Series Starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Arun Adith, Vamsi Krishna, Madhusudhan Rao, Shatru, Pavitra Lokesh, Anirudh Balaji, Srikanth Iyengar, Jayaprakash, and The 11th Hour web series is based on a Telugu novel 8 Hours written by Upendra Namburi. 11th Hour Telugu Web Series Directed by the National Award-Winning filmmaker by Praveen Sattaru. Pradeep U is bankrolling the 11th Hour web series on his Introupe Films Banner.