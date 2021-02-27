The Popular Telugu YouTube star and The Software DevLOVEper web series fame Shanmukh Jaswanth Arrested by Jubilee Hills police after he rammed his vehicle into three vehicles at Woodland apartments at Jubilee Hills while driving under the influence of alcohol. Actor Shanmukh Jashwant was tested with a breath analyzer and got 170 readings.

According to the reports, Telugu Youtube Star Shanmukh Jaswanth allegedly hit the vehicles under the influence of alcohol at Jubilee Hills today (27/02.2021). The latest Media Sources said one person injured severely and his condition is critical. A two-wheeler rider was seriously injured in the incident. He was given first aid and rushed to the hospital.

After getting the information from the locals, the Jubilee Hills police rushed to the spot and Police take Youtube Star Shanmukh Jaswanth into custody. Locals alleged that Shanmuk Jaswanth drives the vehicle very rashly and under the influence of alcohol. Three vehicles damaged in the incident. Police inquiring Shanmukh Jaswanth regarding the incident.