Arjun Reddy fame Actress Shalini Pandey Mesmerized with Off-Shoulder Outfit in saffron orange that deserves all our attention and matching pants. Keeping her subtle makeup on-point, Shalini Pandey also wore minimal accessories with tiny hoop earrings that stand out on her dusky skin tone.

After her dramatic weight loss transformation, Shalini Pandey is certainly setting standards high. The set of latest pictures also show us how this adorable actress Shalini does fashion photoshoots like an absolute pro. The outdoor photography made her hair blow naturally, giving it a pinch of sensuality. Shalini Pandey Off-shoulder balconette Outfit is a trend that will never go away.

Shalini Pandey Mesmerized with Off-Shoulder Outfit Photoshoot: