Shabd – A Women’s Day Initiative from Truecaller

Shabd a true story of a woman who’s actions spoke for society.

Shabd – A Women’s Day Initiative from Truecaller, It’s 2021, but that age-old problem named harassment still remains at large. In India alone, 1 woman falls victim to stalking every 55 minutes. Sadly, this problem isn’t addressed, not on prime time nor on any other avenue. Here is a true story of a woman who’s actions spoke for society. 8 out of 10 women in India have been subjected to phone harassment in their lives.

