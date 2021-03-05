Home MovieReviews Shaadi Mubarak Movie Review and Rating, Hit or Flop Talk
Shaadi Mubarak Movie Review and Rating, Hit or Flop Talk

Shaadi Mubarak Telugu Movie Review: A simple cute love story with a lovely take.

By Theprimetalks

Shaadi mubarak movie review and rating hit or flop talk
Shaadi Mubarak Movie Review: RK Sagar Naidu and Drishya Raghunath starrer Shaadi Mubarak Telugu Movie is helmed by Padmasri has hit the theaters today (05/03/2021). TV star Sagar RK Naidu of Mogalirekulu and Chakravaakam fame is once again trying his luck as a hero after 3 years. Let’s see Shaadi Mubarak Movie Review and Rating, Hit or Flop Talk:

Shaadi Mubarak Movie Story:

Sunnipenta Madhav (Sagar RK Naidu), an NRI from Australia who is in search of his bride, comes to Hyderabad to attend 3 Pellichoopulu in a single day. Thupakula Satyabhama (Drishya Raghunath), daughter of a wedding consultant, accompanies Madhav to his Pellichoopulu. How Sunnipenta Madhav ignores his three prospective brides and how he and Satyabhama fall in love with each other after several silly fights and misunderstandings forms the rest of the story.

Shaadi Mubarak Movie Review and Rating:

Shaadi Mubarak is a partly entertaining romantic comedy and the chemistry between the RK Sagar Naidu and Drishya Raghunath is quite good. The first half is all about driving the story in a car. The girl who took the boy to the wedding fall in love with him in a few hours. Entertainment on the one hand, and Love Story on the other. The director balances the two perfectly. Rahul Ramakrishna and Bhadram in the first half and Hemant say that the comedy scenes in the second half were worked well And Shaadi Mubarak Movie Hit or Flop depends on the Box-Office collections.

Shaadi Mubarak Movie Verdict:

A simple cute love story with a lovely take between the RK Sagar Naidu and Drishya Raghunath is quite good to watch.

Shaadi Mubarak Movie Rating: 2.5/5.

