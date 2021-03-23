Home Telangana Schools and Colleges to be temporarily shut in Telangana
NewsTelangana

Schools and Colleges to be temporarily shut in Telangana

Telangana Government has decided to temporarily close the educational institutions,” Sabitha Indra Reddy said.

By Theprimetalks

-

Schools and colleges to be temporarily shut in telangana

With Corona positive cases witnessing a surge, the Telangana has announced All Government Schools and Colleges to be temporarily closure and also private schools, colleges, residential schools, and hostels from march 24th. Medical colleges, however, will continue to function, according to Telangana State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. The schools and colleges, however, can offer online classes to their students.

“There is a surge in Covid cases across the country. Our neighbouring states are reporting a sharp rise in positive cases. Some schools in Telangana too reported positive cases,” she said. “There is a chance of the virus getting spread in closed spaces. The several States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat have closed down educational institutions,” she said.

Acknowledging the increase in the positive cases, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) had announced in the Assembly a few days ago that the Government would take a call (on the closure of schools) in a day or two.

“Parents have expressed concern over the rise in the incidence. After reviewing their requests, the Telangana Government has decided to temporarily close the educational institutions,” Sabitha Indra Reddy said.

On Monday, the Telangana State reported 412 new cases, registering a sharp increase in active cases. The total number of active cases has gone up to 3,151 on Tuesday as against 1,902 cases on March 1. The number of cases has gone up by four times to 412 from 116 cases reported on March 1.

RELATED ARTICLES

Telangana

Telangana to Distribute free Study Material to Government Junior College Students

Theprimetalks -
The Telangana State government has decided to provide study material to all intermediate students studying in the government junior colleges free of cost, Education...
Read more
News

Google Search shows COVID-19 Vaccine information in India

Theprimetalks -
As the COVID-19 vaccination drive is underway in India, Google is doing its part to make it easier for Indians to find vaccine-related information...
Read more
News

Pallavi Model School Celebrates International Day of Human Fraternity

Theprimetalks -
All Indians are my brothers and sisters, giving the importance to brotherhood is Fraternity. International Day of Human Fraternity is celebrated on February 4,...
Read more
News

Karimnagar CP takes Covid Vaccine

Theprimetalks -
Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy took the corona vaccine in a vaccination center setup on commissionerate premises on Saturday. As part of vaccination...
Read more
News

Covid Vaccine Administration for Policemen Begins in Telangana

Theprimetalks -
After health care workers, the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine to over 60,000 police personnel has started across the State on Saturday. Speaking after...
Read more
News

People Showed Resilience amid Covid-19: Dr MS Reddy

Theprimetalks -
During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, which necessitated lockdowns and forced individuals, especially children and the elderly to remain indoors for months, there...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.