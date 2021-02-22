Scam 1992 wins the best web series at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021

Mumbai: Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, produced by Applause Entertainment has been awarded the Best Web Series 2020 at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. The show is based on the book “The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away” authored by well-known journalists Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu.

Set in early 90’s Bombay, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story captures the meteoric rise and fall of Harshad Mehta- the flamboyant big bull of the stock market. When feisty financial journalist Sucheta Dalal exposed him as the man behind India’s biggest financial scam of the time, it shook the nation.

Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment commented, “It is humbling when a respected platform like Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards has identified a show from the house of Applause and bestowed this honor upon it. Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story involves a combination of efforts from the teams Applause Entertainment, StudioNXT, SonyLIV and the entire cast and crew. Our focus has been on telling stories that matter, creating content that defines genres and unshackle promising talent. We are extremely grateful to our audience and the industry for appreciating our efforts. Recognition like this motivates us even more to continue creating content that is path-breaking and memorable.”

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards aim to recognize the enlightening, entertaining and progressive new age cinema and new-age content. It furthers the art and craft of storytelling by inspiring and championing the work of writers, filmmakers, and all the artists who use written and visual language to tell a story.