SC grants interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui in case lodged in MP

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui in a case lodged at Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman also issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh Government on Munawar’s plea challenging the high court order refusing to grant regular bail to him.

In the proceedings conducted through video conferencing, the bench, also comprising Justice B R Gavai, also stayed the production warrant issued against the comedian in a separate case lodged in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Faruqui and four others were arrested on January 1 following a complaint by a BJP MLA’s son that alleged objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were passed by him during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on New Year’s day. One more person was arrested subsequently. The high court, in its order passed on January 28, had refused to grant him bail noting that to “promote harmony” is one of the constitutional duties.

