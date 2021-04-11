Sara Ali Khan Roped as Mamaearth Brand Ambassador: The personal care brand, Mamaearth has announced Sara Ali Khan as the new face of the brand. Sara Ali Khan is a strong millennial icon and with her fun, bold and authentic personality will be a great fit for the brand. Sara Ali Khan is known to speak her mind and will truly believe in the brands’ purpose of Goodness inside, the Mamaearth brand said in a press statement.

Sara Ali Khan Roped as Mamaearth Brand Ambassador, Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and chief innovation officer, Mamaearth, said, “We are a brand founded by millennials for millennials. As a purpose-driven brand, we intend to serve a greater goal along with creating great quality products that are safe and effective. Sara is a voice that the youth resonate with and we strongly feel that she would be able to advocate the brand’s ideology and further our cause.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Who is Mamaearth Brand Ambassador:

Sara Ali Khan said: “When Mamaearth approached me to endorse their haircare range and I got to know that their products are inspired by traditional recipes using natural ingredients, I knew I had to partner with this brand. While they create great toxin-free products, what I love the most about the brand is their philosophy of Goodness Inside and their purpose of serving a greater good. I am excited to embark upon this journey and urge fellow millennials to choose the goodness of Mamaearth,” Sara Ali Khan added.