Sanket Sahadev wins the Dance Plus Title (Telugu)

Star Maa Announced Dance Plus Grand Finale Winner Finally, Sanket Sahadev wins the Dance Plus Title and has won a prize of Rs 20 lakh. Dance Plus trophy was presented by Shekhar Master. Fans are equally thrilled with Dancer Sanket Sahadev being declared as the Dancee+ Telugu winner. The majority of the predictions were in Sanket’s favour and much to everyone’s expectations, he proved to be the ultimate winner.

Dancee+ show had received resounding appreciation from the audience due to lively judges like Master Baba Bhaskar, Raghu Master, Master Yashwant, Actress Monal Gajjar, and Mumaith Khan. They were chosen as the judges to make the show even more craze. All in all, Om Kar has once again made his mark on television. Cultivate emotions while hosting in his own style. Despite the controversy in the middle, the Dancee+ show eventually became a Success.

Sanket Sahadev wins the Dance Plus Title:

Dance Plus Grand finale was full of stars, Jathi Ratnalu Fame Chitti aka Faria Abdullah dusted off with a dance performance.