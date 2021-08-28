Hyderabadi Girl Sanjana turns Miss India Winner

Hyderabadi girl Sanjana won the Miss India competition.

By
Theprimetalks
-
Hyderabadi girl sanjana turns miss india winner
Advertisement

Sanjana turns Miss India Winner: This year’s Miss and Mrs. India competitions were conducted by Indi Royal Institute. The Grand Finale took place in Banjara Hills, and 42 people from all over India took place in this competition. Hyderabadi girl Sanjana won the Miss India competition.

Advertisement

Each competition took place with 10 rounds, where 10 members competed for the Miss India title, while 17 members competed for the Mrs. India title, and 15 members competed for the Mrs. India Classic title.

Actress Archana, Telugu film association member M Veera Shankar, and the other 3 members were the judges of this event.

Advertisement
Avatar of Theprimetalks
Theprimetalks
https://www.theprimetalks.com/
Theprimetalks.com is a web media that provides the latest trending news updates of India around the world with a jet speed instantly.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here