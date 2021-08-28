Hyderabadi girl sanjana turns miss india winner

Advertisement

Sanjana turns Miss India Winner: This year’s Miss and Mrs. India competitions were conducted by Indi Royal Institute. The Grand Finale took place in Banjara Hills, and 42 people from all over India took place in this competition. Hyderabadi girl Sanjana won the Miss India competition.

Each competition took place with 10 rounds, where 10 members competed for the Miss India title, while 17 members competed for the Mrs. India title, and 15 members competed for the Mrs. India Classic title.

Actress Archana, Telugu film association member M Veera Shankar, and the other 3 members were the judges of this event.