SanDisk Extreme and Extreme PRO Portable SSDs with shock and water-resistant body launched in India

By Theprimetalks

-

Sandisk extreme and extreme pro portable ssds with shock and

SanDisk, a subsidiary of Western Digital has announced two new high performance external SSDs for the Indian market, namely the Extreme Portable SSD and Extreme PRO Portable SSD. They feature durable and shock-resistant designs, and they offer speeds up to 2000MB/s for reads and writes.

