Samsung schedules Galaxy Awesome Unpacked 2021 event on March 17 to unveil Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones

Samsung has scheduled Galaxy Awesome Unpacked 2021 event on March 17th to unveil the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones. These phone had already surfaced in several leaks revealing the specifications and the images. We just have to wait for the price. These are expected to come in both 4G and 5G versions depending on the market.

Samsung Galaxy A72 / A72 5G rumoured specifications

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 90Hz / 120Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits brightness

4G – Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs) with Adreno 618 GPU

5G – Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 12MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom, 30x space zoom, f/2.4 aperture, 5MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Samsung Pay

Water resistant (IP67)

Dimensions: 165×77.4×8.4mm; Weight: 203g

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A52 / A52 5G rumoured specifications

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 90Hz / 120Hz refresh rate

4G – Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs) with Adreno 618 GPU

5G – Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 12MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor and 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Samsung Pay

Water resistant (IP67)

Dimensions: 159.9×75.1×8.4mm; Weight: 187g

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging

We should know more details when the phones are announced next week.



