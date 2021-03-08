Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy XCover 5, a rugged, yet sleek-to-hold smartphone that is engineered for use in tough work environments such as in the field and factories. This is Samsung’s first rugged Galaxy smartphone after the Galaxy S7 Active smartphone, which they released back in 2016. The Galaxy XCover 5 has … Continue reading “Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 rugged smartphone with 5.3-inch display, Exynos 850, Android 11 announced”