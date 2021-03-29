Home Technology Samsung Galaxy S21 Smartphones Sales 1 Million units in South Korea
NewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy S21 Smartphones Sales 1 Million units in South Korea

Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone was launched on 14th January 2021 and sells 1 million mobles in South Korea.

By Theprimetalks

-

Samsung galaxy s21 smartphones sales 1 million units in south korea
Samsung Galaxy S21 Smartphones Sales 1 Million units in South Korea

Samsung Galaxy S21 Smartphones Sales 1 Million units in South Korea. The South Korean tech giant said the S21, which was released here on January 29, achieved the milestone 57 days after its launch, about one-month faster than its predecessor the S20. But the pace of S21 sales was slower than the S10, which topped the 1 million mark in 47 days in 2019.

Samsung has been introducing new Galaxy S devices in mid-February each year, but this year, the company released the S21 in January with lower price tags, reports Yonhap news agency. The entry model of the S21 was priced at 999,900 won ($880) here, far cheaper than the low-end variant of the S20 which was sold for 1.24 million won.

Samsung said the basic S21 model accounted for 52 percent of the total S21 series sales, followed by the high-end S21 Ultra with 27 percent and the mid-tier S21+ with 21 percent. Unlocked S21 smartphones made up 20 percent of its total sales in South Korea, and 60 percent of them were purchased online, its data showed. According to market researcher Strategy Analytics, Samsung was the top vendor in the worldwide smartphone market in February with a share of 23.1 per cent, beating Apple Inc. with a 22.2 per cent share.

Stay tuned for the latest news updates @theprimetalks

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Samsung First HKMG-Based 512GB DDR5 Memory

Theprimetalks -
Samsung First HKMG-Based 512GB DDR5 Memory: Samsung Electronics, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of memory chips, has announced the launch of their First...
Read more
Technology

Samsung Family Hub and SpaceMax Refrigerators with Curd Maestro technology launched in India

Theprimetalks -
Samsung has announced the launch of two new refrigerators in their Family Hub and SpaceMax Side-by-Side refrigerator lineups, this time featuring Samsung’s unique Curd...
Read more
Technology

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 laptops surface

Theprimetalks -
Render images of Samsung upcoming Windows-based Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops have surfaced, thanks to renowned leaker Evan Blass. The...
Read more
Technology

Nokia and Samsung sign patent licensing agreement for video standards

Theprimetalks -
Nokia announced that it has signed a patent license agreement with Samsung, which covers the use of Nokia’s innovations in video standards. Under the...
Read more
Technology

Samsung Galaxy M12 Monster Reloaded Launched in India Starting at ₹10999

Theprimetalks -
Samsung launched New Galaxy M12 Monster Reloaded the latest smartphone in the M series India, as it had promised. Samsung Galaxy M12 packs a...
Read more
News

Samsung schedules Galaxy Awesome Unpacked 2021 event on March 17 to unveil Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones

Theprimetalks -
Samsung has scheduled Galaxy Awesome Unpacked 2021 event on March 17th to unveil the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones. These phones had already...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.