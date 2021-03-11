Samsung launched New Galaxy M12 Monster Reloaded the latest smartphone in the M series India, as it had promised. Samsung Galaxy M12 packs a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate, is powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core Exynos 850 processor with up to 6GB of RAM, runs Android 11 with OneUI 3.1, comes with the 48-megapixel rear camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel depth, and 2-megapixel macro sensor.
There is also an 8-megapixel front camera. The back has a new haze and matte design, allowing for easy handling and use of the phone, according to the company. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W Adaptive fast charging.
Samsung Galaxy M12 Specifications:
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- 48MP rear camera with ISOCELL GM2 sensor, f/2.0 aperture,8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 3.5mm audio jack
- Dimensions:164.0 x 75.9 x 9.7mm; Weight: 221g
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- 6,000mAh (typical) battery with 15W Fast Charging.
Samsung Galaxy M12 Price in India, sale, offer:
The Samsung Galaxy M 12 comes in Black, Blue, and White colours, is priced at Rs.10,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version and the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs Rs.13,499. Buy Samsung Galaxy M12 Online available via Amazon.in, Samsung.in and select retail stores offline starting from March 18th. The New Samsung Galaxy M 12 Launch offers a Price of Rs.1000 cashback for ICICI Bank Debit and Credit cards.