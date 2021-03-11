Samsung launched New Galaxy M12 Monster Reloaded the latest smartphone in the M series India, as it had promised. Samsung Galaxy M12 packs a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate, is powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core Exynos 850 processor with up to 6GB of RAM, runs Android 11 with OneUI 3.1, comes with the 48-megapixel rear camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel depth, and 2-megapixel macro sensor.

There is also an 8-megapixel front camera. The back has a new haze and matte design, allowing for easy handling and use of the phone, according to the company. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W Adaptive fast charging.