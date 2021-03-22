Home Technology Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 laptops surface
NewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 laptops surface

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core processors render the surface

By Theprimetalks

-

Samsung galaxy book pro and pro 360 with 11th gen

Render images of Samsung upcoming Windows-based Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops have surfaced, thanks to renowned leaker Evan Blass. The devices will likely be launched in an upcoming rumoured April event, which is based on a leaked device roadmap from 4 days ago.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 laptops surface
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 laptops surface

The devices are expected to come in two sizes – a 13-inch and 15-inch variant, both offering FHD AMOLED panels. The Pro 360 in particular have a hinge for a convertible design and it will have a touchscreen that supports an S-Pen. It will come in two colours – Blue and Silver

Rumoured internal specs include an 11th generation Intel processor inside, paired with either integrated graphics or dedicated graphics (likely an NVIDIA MX450), and for connectivity, it is rumoured to feature Thunderbolt 4 and LTE support.

There is no information regarding the price, availability or release date at the moment. More information should come soon as we near the rumoured April event. source via Voice.

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Nokia and Samsung sign patent licensing agreement for video standards

Theprimetalks -
Nokia announced that it has signed a patent license agreement with Samsung, which covers the use of Nokia’s innovations in video standards. Under the...
Read more
Technology

Samsung Galaxy M12 Monster Reloaded Launched in India Starting at ₹10999

Theprimetalks -
Samsung launched New Galaxy M12 Monster Reloaded the latest smartphone in the M series India, as it had promised. Samsung Galaxy M12 packs a...
Read more
News

Samsung schedules Galaxy Awesome Unpacked 2021 event on March 17 to unveil Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones

Theprimetalks -
Samsung has scheduled Galaxy Awesome Unpacked 2021 event on March 17th to unveil the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones. These phones had already...
Read more
News

Samsung 980 NVMe SSD with DRAM-less design, 3500MB/s read speeds announced

Theprimetalks -
Samsung 980 NVMe SSD: After launching the 980 Pro SSD back in September 2020, Samsung has announced the launch of the next SSD in...
Read more
News

Samsung Galaxy A50 One UI 3.0 Android 11 Update starts rolling out in India

Theprimetalks -
Samsung has finally started rolling out One UI 3.0 Android 11 update for the Galaxy A50 smartphone in India after the M31 earlier this...
Read more
News

Samsung Galaxy M51 One UI 3.1 Android 11 update starts rolling out in India

Theprimetalks -
Samsung has finally started rolling out One UI 3.1 Android 11 update for the Galaxy M51 smartphone in India after the M31 earlier this...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.