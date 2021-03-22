Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 laptops surface

The devices are expected to come in two sizes – a 13-inch and 15-inch variant, both offering FHD AMOLED panels. The Pro 360 in particular have a hinge for a convertible design and it will have a touchscreen that supports an S-Pen. It will come in two colours – Blue and Silver

Rumoured internal specs include an 11th generation Intel processor inside, paired with either integrated graphics or dedicated graphics (likely an NVIDIA MX450), and for connectivity, it is rumoured to feature Thunderbolt 4 and LTE support.

There is no information regarding the price, availability or release date at the moment. More information should come soon as we near the rumoured April event. source via Voice.